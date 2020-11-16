Ravens injury updates: DT Brandon Williams, CB Terrell Bonds could be sidelined for several weeks

The Ravens suffered several injuries in Sunday night’s 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots that could linger into a crucial stretch over the next few weeks.
Coach John Harbaugh on Monday said that defensive tackle Brandon Wiliams, who injured his ankle in the first half, could possibly miss a “week, maybe more.” Cornerback Terrell Bonds, who injured his knee in the second half, will probably be out “a couple weeks,” Harbaugh said.
The Patriots ran for 173 yards with both Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell, who did not play because of a calf strain, sidelined.
Harbaugh said that Campbell, who leads the team with four sacks, is “day-to-day” this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
“We’ll see about this week as we go,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference.
Defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike took on expanded workloads with the team down its top-two linemen; Ellis played more snaps than Williams has in any other game this season while Madubuike also logged a season-high number of snaps.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was seen clutching his arm at times during the game but Harbaugh said Humphrey “got treatment” after the game and should be “OK.”
Bonds' injury left the Ravens with just three healthy corners Sunday night: Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tramon Williams, who played 14 snaps in his team debut after signing as a free agent last week. Jimmy Smith did not play because of an ankle injury.
Harbaugh announced after Sunday’s game that tight end Nick Boyle suffered a major knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season.