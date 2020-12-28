Ravens avoid significant injuries in win vs. Giants; rookie safety Geno Stone waived again | NOTES

“It was a special teams decision there,” Harbaugh said. “Devin did a really good job. We have other guys who can do punt returns, too, in the depth. But sure, I think it gives us more confidence [in Duvernay]. You know, he’s been doing it at practice and we felt good about it, but to see him being able to do it in a game and conditions when the pressure’s on, that was a big plus.”