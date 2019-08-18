Over a dozen Ravens absent from final workout before joint practices vs. Eagles

The Ravens could be quite short-handed as they head to Philadelphia on Monday for two joint practices against the Eagles.
Fourteen players were absent from practice Sunday, including a couple of new faces. Rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin, outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Shane Ray and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were out, though Humphrey was present at the team’s facility for an early-morning workout, according to his Instagram story.
Also absent were running backs Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards; wide receiver Seth Roberts; offensive linemen Marshal Yanda, Randin Crecelius and Greg Senat; linebackers Chris Board (concussion) and Nicholas Grigsby; and cornerbacks Tavon Young (neck) and Iman Marshall. Linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Kenny Young returned after missing Saturday’s practice.
The Ravens will practice in pads against the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday before meeting again Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.