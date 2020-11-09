Ravens coach John Harbaugh updates injuries for Calais Campell, L.J. Fort and Khalil Dorsey

“He really showed some great acceleration and went and got it just on a pursuit, effort play,” Harbaugh said. “That was a tremendous football play. It really made a difference for us. He played really well. He was very physical. He played like we like to play, as far as our techniques inside there. He’s learning that as he goes. He’s getting more consistent with that. He’s got all the ability to do it. Brings a little bit in the pass rush inside, with his physicality. I think he’s been more of a force every single game that he’s played in there.”