Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marlon Humphrey absent from practice Monday after suffering injuries vs. Browns

Ravens' Travis Jones, right, walks off the field as Browns' Za'Darius Smith, left, celebrates after the game. The Browns defeated the Ravens, 33-31, at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not participate in practice Monday after suffering injuries in the team’s 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Humphrey was listed with a calf injury and Stanley with a knee injury on the simulated injury report the Ravens released because they were conducting a walk-through instead of a full practice ahead of their Thursday night game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach John Harbaugh was scheduled to speak with reporters later Monday afternoon.

Rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) was the only other nonparticipant while outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (hamstring) were listed as limited.

Right tackle Morgan Moses, who has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, was listed as a full participant, while guard Kevin Zeitler, who hurt his knee during the Browns game, did not appear on the injury report.

Meanwhile, three key Bengals starters — wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and edge rushers Trey Hendrickson (knee) and Sam Hubbard (ankle) — did not practice, according to Cincinnati’s simulated injury report.

Higgins and Hubbard missed the Bengals’ 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans, while Hendrickson limped off late in the game. Hendrickson is Cincinnati’s top pass rusher with 8 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Higgins led the Bengals with eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in their 27-24 Week 2 loss to the Ravens.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) were listed as limited participants.

This story will be updated.