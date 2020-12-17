With Ravens defense already banged up, DE Derek Wolfe misses practice

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe missed practice Thursday, one of eight defenders whose status could be in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wolfe practiced Wednesday, but he was out Thursday with what the team called a neck/back injury. Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., meanwhile, missed practice a day after being limited by a persistent abdomen injury.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf), Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) and Davontae Harris (ankle) did not participate for the second straight day. Cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) and tight end Luke Willson (hip) remain limited.
In Jacksonville, starting cornerback Sidney Jones IV (Achilles tendon) and backup tight end James O’Shaughnessy (noninjury related) missed practice. Four starters — tight end Tyler Eifert (quadriceps), running back James Robinson (knee), defensive end Adam Gotsis and safety Josh Jones (shoulder) — were limited, as was cornerback Greg Mabin (hamstring).