Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor returns to practice; kicker Elliott Fry signed

Five Ravens returned to practice Sunday morning, bolstering the team’s depth at key positions ahead of Thursday’s preseason finale against the Washington Redskins.
Most notably, Jermaine Eluemunor, a potential starter at left guard, and Greg Senat, a second-year tackle, worked out with the offensive line during the open portion of practice. Eluemunor had missed the past two practices and Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles after leaving Monday’s joint practice in Philadelphia early, while Senat had been out since Aug. 12.
Cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Maurice Canady and safety Earl Thomas III also were back after missing practice Saturday. Carr and Thomas are unlikely to play in Thursday’s game, primarily a showcase for on-the-bubble players.
The Ravens were missing eight players overall: offensive lineman Randin Crecelius; wide receiver Marquise Brown; defensive tackle Gerald Willis; linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Tim Williams; and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young (neck) and Iman Marshall. About a half-hour after practice started, Ferguson began working out with an athletic trainer on adjacent field.
Sunday’s practice was the first Williams has missed since training camp opened in late July. Brown, meanwhile, played in Thursday’s game but missed Tuesday’s practice. Coach John Harbaugh hasn’t said whether the rookie, whose recovery from Lisfranc (foot) surgery is still being monitored, will play in the preseason finale.
Kicker signed
The team announced the signing of free-agent kicker Elliott Fry, who was practicing with the team Sunday.
The Chicago Bears released Fry on Sunday after two preseason games. The South Carolina product and former Alliance of American Football kicker went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts, hitting a 43-yarder and missing from 47 yards.
Fry is expected to handle kicking duties Thursday. Harbaugh said Saturday that the team plans to rest all starters against the Redskins, even those on special teams.
“We really wanted to bring a guy in to kick for us on Thursday night,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "We prefer not to have to play Justin [Tucker] and Sam [Koch]. Elliott was the best candidate out there. ... He’s a good, young talent, another guy for us to put our eyes on. We’re really glad to have him here and let him go out and kick on Thursday night.”