Big names return to Ravens practice, but 12 players still missing

Offensive linemen Marshal Yanda and Ronnie Stanley, wide receiver Seth Roberts and inside linebacker Chris Board returned to Ravens practice Saturday morning, but injuries still dotted the defense.
Twelve players were absent during the open portion of practice, but just three on offense: offensive linemen Randin Crecelius, Greg Senat and Jermaine Eluemunor. The Ravens’ defensive absentees were defensive tackle Gerald Willis; linebackers Jaylon Ferguson, Nicholas Grigsby and Paul Worrilow, their newest signing; cornerbacks Tavon Young (neck), Brandon Carr, Maurice Canady and Iman Marshall; and safety Earl Thomas.
Willis, Eluemunor, Ferguson and Senat came onto the field about 45 minutes into practice and were exercising with athletic trainers on an adjacent field.
Roberts’ return is the most encouraging. The free-agent signing has been out with an undisclosed injury since Aug. 10, the Ravens’ first practice after their preseason opener. Roberts’ play at training camp made him a near-lock to make the season-opening 53-man roster, but his absence and the improved play of receivers Jaleel Scott and Michael Floyd had thrown his future into some doubt.
Yanda, whom coach John Harbaugh said is not expected to play this preseason as he prepares for Week 1, had been out since Aug. 12 because of a foot/ankle injury. Stanley missed Tuesday’s joint practice against the Eagles with an apparent left ankle injury and did not dress for Thursday’s preseason game against Philadelphia.
Board was out a week after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 15. He worked out on the field before Thursday’s game against the Eagles.