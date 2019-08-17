Top linebackers among 13 Ravens missing from practice Saturday

The Ravens’ top three inside linebackers were among 13 players missing from the open period of the team’s practice Saturday afternoon.
Projected starting middle linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and weak-side linebacker Chris Board, and top backup Kenny Young were not on the field for the team’s first work since the Ravens’ preseason game Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. Board suffered a concussion in the 26-13 win.
A number of other notable players were missing. On offense, Kenneth Dixon was out after coach John Harbaugh said he hyperextended his knee before returning to Thursday’s game, as was fellow running back Gus Edwards. Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and reserve offensive tackle Greg Senat haven’t practiced since Sunday. Wide receiver Seth Roberts last was active in the Aug. 8 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensive lineman Randin Crecelius hasn’t dressed for action since early in training camp.
Elsewhere on defense, slot cornerback Tavon Young remains out with a potentially season-ending neck injury. Fellow corner Anthony Averett has now missed two straight practices, though he did play in Thursday’s game, while rookie Iman Marshall has been absent for a week. Linebacker Nicholas Grigsby was also out. Outside linebacker Mike Onuoha broke his wrist Aug. 8.
The Ravens practice again Sunday, but they could be shorthanded when they travel to Philadelphia on Monday for two days of joint practices with the Eagles. Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with reporters later Saturday.