Top linebackers among 13 Ravens missing from practice Saturday

A number of other notable players were missing. On offense, Kenneth Dixon was out after coach John Harbaugh said he hyperextended his knee before returning to Thursday’s game, as was fellow running back Gus Edwards. Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and reserve offensive tackle Greg Senat haven’t practiced since Sunday. Wide receiver Seth Roberts last was active in the Aug. 8 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensive lineman Randin Crecelius hasn’t dressed for action since early in training camp.