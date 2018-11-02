Ravens tackles Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst out vs. Steelers; defense in better shape

The Ravens will be without their bookend tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and right tackle James Hurst (back) were ruled out for Sunday.

Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) also will be sidelined Sunday.

Stanley was hurt after his ankle was rolled up on in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, while Hurst has missed the past two games after back problems flared up. Their absences could loom larger against a Steelers defense tied with the Ravens’ for most sacks per game in the NFL (3.4).

Ravens guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, a recent practice squad promotion, and rookie tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are expected to replace Stanley and Hurst, respectively. But the offensive line’s deployment could get creative, especially with guard Alex Lewis (neck) and rookie guard-center Bradley Bozeman (calf) limited in practice Friday for the second straight day.

On defense, the secondary could be stabilized somewhat. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), inactive against Carolina, was limited in practice Thursday and Friday but appeared on track to be active against Pittsburgh’s dangerous passing attack. Safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), like Humphrey, is listed as questionable to play but said Friday he “wouldn’t miss this game for the world.”

Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) practiced just once this week and is questionable. So, too, are running back Alex Collins (foot), who was a full participant Friday, and wide receiver Jordan Lasley (hamstring), who has not played yet this season.

The Steelers have no players ruled out and only offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) listed as doubtful. Cornerbacks Artie Burns (ankle) and Coty Sensabaugh (toe) are questionable for Sunday.

“We’re not as healthy as they are, but we’re healthy enough to win the game, I promise you that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “So I can’t wait to go out and play.”

