Initial roster thoughts after the Ravens’ cutdown to 53 players

The release of Earl Thomas III seemed to open an opportunity for another safety to make the roster, but the Ravens elected to go with just four at the position. Special-teams contributor Jordan Richards was cut, as well as undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior, who made a strong case for the roster. Behind starters Clark and Elliott, the team doesn’t have much experience. Levine has typically played closer to the line of scrimmage in a defensive back-linebacker hybrid role and Stone is a seventh-round pick from the 2020 draft. Smith will be an option at safety in certain packages but the team could also look to make a depth move, whether that’s adding a safety to the practice squad or the roster.