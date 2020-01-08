For the second straight day, running back Mark Ingram II (calf) was not seen at the open portion of practice.
Ingram missed Tuesday’s practice after coach John Harbaugh last week said he expected Ingram to fully participate in practice. Roman on Wednesday said Ingram is “day-to-day.”
Ingram has yet to practice since straining his calf Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. If he can’t play, second-year back Gus Edwards is expected to see the bulk of carries Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
“I think [Edwards] is very prepared for that,” Roman said. “We love our backs and Gus is obviously a very important part of that group. I think he would love lots of action like you want him to. He’ll be ready. He’ll be ready and we really don’t have to skip a beat.”