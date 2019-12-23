Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has a “mild-to-moderate calf strain” and won’t play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Ingram suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns as quarterback Lamar Jackson took a read-option handoff for himself. Ingram, who passed 1,000 yards rushing Sunday, did not return to the game and left the stadium in a walking boot.
“He probably wouldn’t have played this week, no matter what the circumstance was with that calf strain,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference. “We’d be looking for him to be ready in two weeks, so we’ll see how it goes going forward.”
Ingram joins Jackson, and veterans Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas and Brandon Williams, as players who Harbaugh said won’t see the field for Sunday’s regular-season finale.
With Ingram out of the lineup, the Ravens offense turned to second-year back Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill to preserve a late lead. Edwards rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries, while Hill recorded his first career touchdown on an 18-yard run. Hill also caught a season-high three passes for 32 yards.
“It was just reinforcing more than anything that they both played so well,” Harbaugh said. “It was good to see Justice break out with a couple runs. We’ve seen that from Gus. He’s been very consistent.”