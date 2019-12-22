Ravens running back Mark Ingram II is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after a suffering a calf injury, the team announced.
Ingram suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Lamar Jackson kept a zone-run read for himself and Ingram fell to the ground as Jackson veered to the sideline. Ingram walked slowly to the sideline and entered the blue medical tent, then walked gingerly to the team’s locker room.
A 31-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker gave the Ravens a 24-9 lead with 11:36 remaining.
Ingram passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season earlier in the game. Ingram and Jackson become the seventh pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards each in a single season, and the first since Carolina Panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams did it in 2009.
Tight end Mark Andrews also walked the sideline hobbled after being tackled on a third-and-goal catch in which he was flagged for offensive pass interference. He did not return to the field on the Ravens’ next offensive possession.
Andrews caught two touchdown passes in the first half, joining Mike Ditka, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends to record 10 touchdowns in their first or second season. Andrews also became just the third Ravens receiver to catch at least 10 touchdown passes in a single season, joining Michael Jackson (14 in 1996) and Torrey Smith (11 in 2014).