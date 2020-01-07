As the Ravens held their first practice in advance of Saturday night’s divisional-round matchup against the Tennessee Titans, running back Mark Ingram II (calf injury) was one of four Ravens not seen at the open portion of practice.
Last week, coach John Harbaugh said Ingram, who suffered a “mild-to-moderate” calf strain on Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns, was “on track” to play Saturday and “should be practicing next week, full speed.”
But as he spoke to reporters Tuesday before practice, Harbaugh wouldn’t expand on Ingram when asked about his status.
“We’re not talking about any injuries this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just wait and see. You’ll know on [Saturday].”
According to an NFL Network report, Ingram was “was essentially full speed last week on his calf” during the team’s bye week, “but he felt some tightness ... and pulled back to avoid re-injury.”
The reports adds Ingram “still has a chance to play” Saturday.
Offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Earl Thomas III were also not seen at practice. Before practice, Thomas said he would be receiving a vet day, which is a schedule day off from practice for a veteran player.
>> The Ravens signed running back Paul Perkins to the practice squad and moved wide receiver Antoine Wesley to the practice squad/injured list, the team announced Tuesday.
>> Titans coach Mike Vrabel said backup Marcus Mariota will simulate quarterback Lamar Jackson on the scout team this week.