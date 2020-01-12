Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (calf) and tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) are active for Saturday night’s AFC divisional-round game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Ingram missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday but returned Thursday and was a limited participant. It was his first practice since he strained his calf Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. Andrews was limited throughout the week.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, guard Ben Powers, offensive tackle Andre Smith, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall, and defensive back Jordan Richards are inactive.
Richards, a key special teams contributor, is inactive for the first time since the Ravens signed him Oct. 24.
Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis is also active. He played from Weeks 11 to 13, was a healthy scratch the next three weeks, then got 18 snaps in a Week 17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with starter Brandon Williams sitting.
With Averett, Marshall and Richards inactive, the Ravens have eight defensive backs available, and only three “full-time” cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith.
The Titans deactivated inside linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder), wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), Rashard Davis and Cody Hollister (ankle), guard/tackle Kevin Pamphile, and defensive tackles Joey Ivie and Isaiah Mack.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.