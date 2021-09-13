Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Daelin Hayes inactive vs. Raiders

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is inactive for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith was listed as questionable ahead of the team’s season opener. He returned to practice Sept. 8 after suffering an ankle sprain during training camp Aug. 6.
Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) is also inactive despite being a full participant in practice Saturday.
The Ravens on Saturday ruled out defensive end Derek Wolfe, who injured his back and hip during the team’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in mid-August.
Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland and rookie safety Ar’Darius Washington also will not suit up in the season opener.
Meanwhile, Raiders left guard Richie Incognito (calf) and safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) have been ruled out, while quarterback Nathan Peterman, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive end Clelin Ferrell are inactive. Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is a healthy scratch.