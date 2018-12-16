Ravens QB Joe Flacco active vs. Buccaneers; RB Ty Montgomery will miss game

Ravens quarterback ­­­Joe Flacco is active for the first time since Week 9 and will back up rookie Lamar Jackson on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Flacco, the team’s longtime starting quarterback, was medically cleared to play last week against the Kansas City Chiefs after a right hip injury, but coach John Harbaugh said he was not prepared after a short week of practice. On Wednesday, Harbaugh announced that Jackson would start his fifth straight game, making Flacco a backup for the first time in his 11 years in Baltimore.

With Flacco active, third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III did not make the team's 46-man game day roster.

Running back Ty Montgomery is inactive for the first time since his first week with the Ravens. Montgomery has averaged nearly 25 snaps on offense the past three weeks, but the Ravens seem to value running back Buck Allen's special teams contributions more for Sunday's game. Allen hasn’t played an offensive snap the past two weeks.

Safety Tony Jefferson is active after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, while cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin) and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) also will play.

Also among the inactives are wide receiver Jordan Lasley, outside linebacker Tim Williams, guard Alex Lewis, defensive lineman Zach Sieler and fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard.

