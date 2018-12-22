When it comes to In-N-Out, some Ravens are in, some are out

The great burger debate has come to the Ravens.

The argument over whether In-N-Out Burger is the best fast-food hamburger establishment came up Monday when strong safety and Chula Vista, Calif., native Tony Jefferson wrote on Twitter that defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. had compared In-N-Out to McDonald’s, which is akin to calling the traffic jams in Los Angeles “a little congestion.”

“Levine made an obnoxious comment saying that In-N-Out is comparable to McDonald’s,” Jefferson said Tuesday. “I love McDonald’s fries, but I don’t know if you all have seen — what’s that McDonald’s thing where the guy ate all the fries?”

Informed that the 2004 documentary is called “Super Size Me,” Jefferson continued, “I can’t eat McDonald’s again after that. Not the McFlurry though. But In-N-Out is by far the best burger spot in the world that I’ve tasted. There’s a bunch of people on this team who haven’t had it. So when we get to L.A. on Thursday, that’s the first place we’re going.”

The next day, Levine, who grew up in Louisiana, fired back, arguing that only Californians believe -N-Out is the Valhalla of fast-food burgers.

“Is the burger good? Yes, it’s a good burger,” he conceded. “But is it the best burger that I ever had? Is it life-changing like all these guys from California are saying? No, it’s not. I had one, and it is not life-changing. It’s a regular burger. I’ve been there once, only been there once. We’re going to go to L.A., and I’m going to try it again. But it’s a regular burger. It’s a burger.”

Burgers can be a touchy subject. Although McDonald’s has more franchises across the country, In-N-Out’s popularity is strong enough that the company pointed out on its website that an expansion to the East Coast was unlikely because of the company’s promise to never freeze its patties. All In-N-Out restaurants are within 300 miles of the patty-making facilities, which are only in California and Texas.

A 2017 Business Insider study that called In-N-Out Texas’ favorite fast-food restaurant ignited a firestorm of criticism in Texas earlier this year.

Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who’s from Inglewood, Calif., declared that In-N-Out is the king.

“You can do a lot of stuff with the burgers,” he said. “You can get triple patties, which I usually do. Animal style fries, which I usually do. Things like that. … I don’t think anything is better than In-N-Out. I think Shake Shack is pretty close, but In-N-Out is basically the best.”

Running back Ty Montgomery, who attended Stanford but grew up in Mississippi, did not agree with Levine’s comparison. But he contended that Whataburger is far superior to In-N-Out.

“I’m not a big fan of the fries” at In-N-Out, Montgomery said. “I think Whataburger’s fries are definitely better. I think Whataburger’s burgers are better. However, In-N-Out’s burgers are good. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s the fact that I always have to order two or three burgers. I can’t get everything I need in one burger. I don’t really know. But Whataburger is definitely it. Whataburger has more options as well. They have patty melts and the honey butter chicken biscuit and whatnot. You’re talking to a Texas guy. So I’m just going to go with Whataburger.”

Levine said he is not a big fan of Whataburger and prefers burgers from Shake Shack and Five Guys. Ultimately, his viewpoint is that In-N-Out is overhyped by Californians and wrapped up his rebuttal with a mic drop.

“My mom makes way better burgers than In-N-Out,” he said.

Who’s going to argue with that?

