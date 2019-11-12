As a punt returner, Jones also struggled to replicate his 2018 success. In 11 games last year with the Ravens, Jones averaged 14.4 yards per return, one of the NFL’s top marks, and had a 70-yard touchdown. In eight games this season, his average fell to 9.4 yards. A muffed punt in Week 10 against the New England Patriots led the Ravens to sign De’Anthony Thomas, who started at punt returner Sunday against the Bengals.