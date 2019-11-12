The Ravens waived Baltimore native Cyrus Jones on Tuesday, two days after the cornerback and punt returner was inactive during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
In a move designed to address the defense’s depth at cornerback, the Ravens also added rookie Iman Marshall to the active roster. The fourth-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve before the season after suffering an undisclosed injury in training camp.
Jones, the 2011 All-Metro Football Offensive Player of the Year at Gilman and a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, appeared in the Ravens’ first eight games this season. But after showing flashes at slot cornerback during the preseason, at one point being touted as the top option to replace the injured Tavon Young, Jones didn’t see a defensive snap after Week 2.
As a punt returner, Jones also struggled to replicate his 2018 success. In 11 games last year with the Ravens, Jones averaged 14.4 yards per return, one of the NFL’s top marks, and had a 70-yard touchdown. In eight games this season, his average fell to 9.4 yards. A muffed punt in Week 10 against the New England Patriots led the Ravens to sign De’Anthony Thomas, who started at punt returner Sunday against the Bengals.