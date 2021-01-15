Ravens elevate QB Tyler Huntley, CB Pierre Desir for divisional-round game vs. Bills

The Ravens have elevated quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Pierre Desir to the active roster for the team’s divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
Huntley will back up Lamar Jackson for the fifth consecutive game. Desir has appeared in three games for the Ravens this season, playing five defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. Cornerback Marcus Peters is questionable to play because of a back injury, but coach John Harbaugh said he expects Peters to be available.
Note: The Ravens signed wide receiver Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract. Victor’s contract won’t count toward the team’s salary cap or 53-man roster this season. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Victor was not selected in the 2020 draft and spent the regular season on the New York Giants’ practice squad.