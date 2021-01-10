Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith, WR Willie Snead IV active for wild-card game vs. Titans

All seven Ravens previously listed as questionable to play are active for Sunday’s wild-card game against the host Tennessee Titans.
Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will return to the lineup after missing the team’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Snead ranks third on the team with 33 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) are also active. Smith hasn’t played since the first half of Week 14.
Offensive linemen D.J. Fluker (knee) and Patrick Mekari (back) and outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) are also active; Mekari, the starting center, and Ngakoue missed Week 17 because of their injuries.
Punter Sam Koch, who missed Week 17 after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is active and will play Sunday.
Running back Mark Ingram II, wide receivers James Proche II and Chris Moore, rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, punter Johnny Townsend and offensive tackle R.J. Prince are inactive. Ingram, who has 72 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns this season, is a healthy scratch for the third time. Proche was the team’s leading punt returner during the regular season.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was elevated from the practice squad, is active and will back up Lamar Jackson for the fourth straight game.
The Titans deactivated running backs Senorise Perry and D’Onta Foreman, defensive backs Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr and outside linebacker Derick Roberson.