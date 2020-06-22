Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at NASCAR race in Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was in attendance Monday afternoon at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, waving the green flag to begin one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ prominent races.
The race was originally scheduled to take place Sunday but was postponed because of thunderstorms.
Humphrey, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, is a native of Hoover, Alabama, and starred at the University of Alabama before being selected No. 16 overall in the 2017 draft.
The event also drew widespread attention after NASCAR released a statement Sunday night, saying it was launching an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the sport’s sole full-time Black driver.
Before the race started, NASCAR drivers and crew members rallied around Wallace in a show of solidarity, pushing his car to the starting grid.