Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are active for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Seth Roberts are also active after being listed as questionable to play.
Safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick, who earlier in the week was activated from injured reserve, is active and will play for the first time since Week 2.
Center Hroniss Grasu, who the team on Tuesday claimed off waivers, is inactive. Defensive tackle Justin Ellis is inactive for the first time since signing with the Ravens on Nov. 12.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall, and guard Ben Powers are also inactive.
The Bills deactivated running back T.J. Yeldon, safety Dean Marlowe, guard Ike Boettger, tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.