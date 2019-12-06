Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.
Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (knee) are also questionable.
All 53 players on the active roster were full participants in the team’s walk-through Friday, giving the team a favorable health situation as it prepares to play two games in five days. On Dec. 12, the Ravens host the New York Jets for “Thursday Night Football.”
“We do feel good about where we’re at,” coach John Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “We are healthy and we do understand we play Thursday, so we’re kind of taking that into consideration from a big-picture standpoint with all the different ways that we’re working.”
The Bills ruled out backup offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle).