The Ravens posted a close-up video Tuesday of Sunday’s third-quarter heated exchange between cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
A story accompanied the video, stating that Humphrey, despite allegations by Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, did not choke or have his hand around Beckham’s neck and was defending himself after Beckham took a swing at him.
The altercation did not result in any ejections, but drew multiple offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.
When asked about the video the Ravens posted, Kitchens responded, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, “Did you see the video? OK. That’s my response. We’re moving on to San Francisco. Everybody saw the video.”
Kitchens said after the game he would be in contact with NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron over the handling of the situation.
“I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat,” Kitchens said Monday. “I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it. And I want everybody held to the same standard.”
At his weekly news conference on Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether the play warranted an ejection.
“I just don’t want the penalty,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what I think our guys — hey, Marlon already said that. Marlon already understands that. He’s a smart player. And that’s the way I expect all of our guys to play. Let them get the penalties. We’ll take the profit.”
The Ravens next play the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 22.