“I was super excited, I’m not going to lie,” Humphrey said Thursday. “[Horton] believed in me, even though I was like, 'Yo, I don’t think I can.’ He was like, ‘Yes, you can. You can do it.’ He tells me from the sideline, dip that edge like we practiced the other day and you can go get it. I was able to barely tip it and take it off its path.