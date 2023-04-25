Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens

Over 27 NFL drafts, the Ravens have made more than 200 picks. Search, sort and browse them all.

Baltimore Sun
Some of the Ravens' early round selections in NFL drafts have included offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (1996), safety Ed Reed (2002), quarterback Kyle Boller (2003), receiver Mark Clayton (2005), linebacker C.J. Mosley (2014) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (2018).

Since their founding in 1996, the Ravens have drafted 229 players, nearly enough to cover each sideline if draftees stood a yard apart. The group includes 32 wide receivers (the Ravens’ most drafted position) and 12 players from the University of Alabama (most common school). It includes eight Ravens Ring of Honor members and three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as 21 players who never made it into a regular-season NFL game. Search, sort and browse the full list below.

