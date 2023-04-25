Over 27 NFL drafts, the Ravens have made more than 200 picks. Search, sort and browse them all.

Since their founding in 1996, the Ravens have drafted 229 players, nearly enough to cover each sideline if draftees stood a yard apart. The group includes 32 wide receivers (the Ravens’ most drafted position) and 12 players from the University of Alabama (most common school). It includes eight Ravens Ring of Honor members and three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as 21 players who never made it into a regular-season NFL game. Search, sort and browse the full list below.

