Ravens hire Georgia’s Todd Monken as next offensive coordinator

The Georgia Bulldogs won two consecutive national championships with a 5-foot-11 former walk-on at quarterback. The offensive mind guiding Stetson Bennett through that double gauntlet belonged to a well-traveled coach named Todd Monken.

Now, the Ravens hope Monken will help coax championship-winning performances out of a far more gifted quarterback, Lamar Jackson. They’re hiring Monken, a 57-year-old Illinois native who has led two NFL offenses in addition to his expansive college work, to be their next offensive coordinator.

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Monken’s introduction will be complicated by the uncertainty around Jackson, who could become a free agent in March if the Ravens do not sign him to a lucrative extension or use the franchise tag to keep him in Baltimore. Monken might not know for months if he’s revamping the team’s offense for Jackson or for another quarterback.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before a game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 15 in Athens, Georgia. (Brett Davis/AP)

Regardless, he will come to the Ravens off one of the most successful runs in recent college football history.

He will replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the Ravens last month after his offense lost steam in the second half of the season for a second straight year. Roman’s four years as coordinator began with a bang, when his offense set a single-season rushing record and Jackson won NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2019. But the Ravens did not score more than a single touchdown in any of their last six regular-season games in 2022 with Jackson sidelined by a knee injury.

Monken will be Harbaugh’s seventh offensive coordinator. As promised, the Ravens searched far and wide for Roman’s successor, with reports linking them to more than a dozen candidates, many of them with recent experience as quarterbacks coaches or pass-game designers. Harbaugh has said he does not want the team’s offensive identity to change and that he’d like to retain some of the concepts that gave the Ravens the league’s most productive running attack under Roman.

Monken will be charged with reviving a passing game that jumped to a hot start in 2022 but ranked 28th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA over the second half of the season. At Georgia, Monken’s offense achieved the sort of balance Harbaugh yearns for, averaging 295.8 yards per game through the air and 205.8 on the ground last season on the way to a 15-0 record. Bennett became a star despite his unremarkable physical traits, throwing four touchdown passes and running for two more scores in Georgia’s 65-7 national championship bludgeoning of TCU.

Before his success at Georgia, Monken served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 through 2018. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 21 interceptions as the Browns ranked 22nd in points scored and total yards under Monken. His Tampa Bay offenses, featuring Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, were more productive but also turnover-prone.

Monken, whose brother, Jeff, is the head coach at Army, was a quarterback himself at tiny Knox College in Illinois before he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State in Georgia and then at Notre Dame. He climbed the ladder as a wide receivers coach at Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State and LSU before his first NFL stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007 to 2010. He went back to college as offensive coordinator for highflying Oklahoma State and took his only head coaching job, at Southern Miss, in 2013. After he went 13-25 in three seasons there, he went to the Buccaneers as coach Dirk Koetter’s offensive coordinator. He joined coach Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia in January 2020, just as the Bulldogs were about to supplant Alabama as the dominant team in the SEC and in the country.