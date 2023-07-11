Ravens hire Adam Neuman, former Big Ten exec and Baltimore native, as chief of staff, special adviser to president Sashi Brown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens’ offseason makeover continues, this time in the front office.

On Tuesday, the Ravens hired Adam Neuman as chief of staff and special adviser to president Sashi Brown. A Baltimore native, he joins the organization from the Big Ten, where he was chief of staff for strategy and operations.

Advertisement

Neuman, who had been at the Big Ten since 2020 and was also general counsel for the conference, made the announcement on LinkedIn.

The 33-year-old comes to the Ravens after notably having helped lead the Big Ten’s expansion with the addition of Southern California and UCLA. He was also involved in its $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC last year.

Advertisement

Before the Big Ten, he was an associate at the prestigious New York law firm Simpson Thacher and Bartlett LLP.

“It’s definitely a homecoming,” Neuman said. The two sides had been in discussions the past few months. “The reality is, it’s a remarkable organization top to bottom.”

Working for the Ravens is indeed a homecoming for Neuman, who grew up in Pikesville, played basketball for the since-closed Baltimore Jewish day school Yeshivat Rambam and whose Big Ten office was adorned with an autographed jersey of Ed Reed and signed memorabilia from Johnny Unitas, Earl Monroe, Michael Phelps, and Brooks and Frank Robinson.

Baltimore native Adam Neuman, then the Big Ten’s chief of staff for strategy and operations, is pictured in January 2020 at conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois. (Don Markus/The Baltimore Sun)

After graduating magna cum laude from Yeshiva University in 2013 with a degree in political science, Neuman went on to earn his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He then interned with the Minnesota Vikings, where he met Kevin Warren, who was the team’s chief operating officer at the time and became Big Ten commissioner in 2019.

“From the first day that I met Adam, it was clear that he had a special gift,” Warren, who resigned from the conference in January to become president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears, told The Athletic last year. “His work ethic is incredible. He’s very, very mentally tough. He’s smart. He can handle a wide range of issues to deal with. His legal background has been incredible.

“The biggest attribute he brings to the table is that he’s a curious person. … If he can maintain that, he will be a force to be reckoned with for the next 40 years in this industry.”