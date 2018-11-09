Before Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome drafted Hayden Hurst, he asked him about a sandwich

Hayden Hurst’s NFL career didn’t begin as he expected, with a stress fracture in the Ravens tight end’s foot sidelining him until Week 5.

But then, his introduction to the NFL wasn’t what he expected, either.

When the Ravens were about to take the former South Carolina star with the No. 25 overall pick in April’s draft, general manager Ozzie Newsome called. When the call was answered, Newsome asked whether he was speaking to Hurst, who confirmed he was. Newsome asked him what he was doing. Hurst said he was watching the draft with his family.

Then things got a little … different. According to Hurst’s recounting of their conversation in a first-person article for The Players’ Tribune published this week, Newsome followed up by asking Hurst whether he’d eaten that day. Hurst, puzzled, said he had. Newsome inquired further: Was it a sandwich?

“And at that point,” Hurst wrote, “I was like, “Wait, what’s going on right now?”

It wasn’t Newsome’s intention to go off script during his call to the first pick of his final draft as Ravens general manager uncomfortable. It was just a way to kill some time as the Ravens officially submitted their draft card. “No, it wasn’t the most conventional way to get selected, but given my path to that moment, that seemed fitting,” Hurst wrote.

Hurst’s Players’ Tribune piece outlines his atypical path to the NFL, from his decision to quit football in high school to the yips that sidelined his professional baseball career to his unlikely ascendance at South Carolina as an older walk-on.

Unfortunately, it does not answer whether Hurst had eaten a sandwich that day.

