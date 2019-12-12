Want a jersey signed by Hayden Hurst? All it takes, apparently, is a headbutt from the Ravens tight end.
When Hurst dived into the stands celebrating his 61-yard touchdown catch Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, he went head-to-head — literally — with a fan. In a tweet, Hurst said he was showing off his “crash in the boards,” a hockey celebration of leaping into the stands, because he’s a “#HockeyGuy” and accidentally collided with an onlooker.
The fan found him, saying on Twitter that he got a bloody lip and a lost beer out of the collision, but a pair of gloves from Hurst seemed to make up for it.
Hurst doubled down and promised to send the fan a signed jersey as a gift, showing that even getting headbutted at a football game can prove to be a case of being in the right place at the right time.
Of course, Hurst promised to crash even more boards, which would be good news for any Ravens fans who avoid contact. Hurst and the Ravens host the New York Jets on Thursday and conclude the regular season Dec. 29 as hosts to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a visit to Cleveland. A victory Thursday guarantees at least one playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium, and thus another chance for Hurst to show off how much of a #HockeyGuy he is.