Of course, Hurst promised to crash even more boards, which would be good news for any Ravens fans who avoid contact. Hurst and the Ravens host the New York Jets on Thursday and conclude the regular season Dec. 29 as hosts to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a visit to Cleveland. A victory Thursday guarantees at least one playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium, and thus another chance for Hurst to show off how much of a #HockeyGuy he is.