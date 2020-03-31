Ravens’ Mark Andrews says Hayden Hurst trade was ‘a shock to me’; Chuck Clark happy with offseason upgrades

“I’ve always got a big chip on my shoulder,” Andrews said. “I’ve always kind of been someone to want to take the next step and be great each and every year, and getting better each and every year. Yeah, I think I had a good year last year. It’s all about improving on that. I don’t feel extra pressure because Hayden’s gone. Obviously, Hayden helped that group out a ton, but I feel like with the pieces that we have and everything that we’re going to do moving forward, the coaches will put me in great situations.”