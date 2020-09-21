Ravens CB Tavon Young suffered torn ACL in win over Texans; WR Moore, DT Madubuike could practice | NOTES

Ravens nickel cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the team’s road win Sunday over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. Harbaugh said there is no additional ligament damage.
It’s Young’s second torn ACL in his left knee since entering the league as a 2016 fourth-round draft pick.
“He’ll have surgery and go into rehab and he’ll fight his way back, there’s no question about it,” Harbaugh said. “Our hearts go out to him on that and we’ll be supporting him all the way.”
Young injured his left knee in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory after contesting a pass. He walked to the locker room under his own power and did not return to the game. Harbaugh said after the game that the injury will likely sideline Young for the remainder of the season.
It’s the second season-ending injury in as many years and third in five seasons for Young. He missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury and the 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
Since signing a three-year, $25.8 million extension before the 2019 season that made him the highest paid slot corner at the time, Young, 26, has played in just one full game. He still has two years remaining on his contract.
Moore, Madubuike ‘have a chance’ to practice ahead of Chiefs game
Harbaugh said that wide receiver Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike “have a chance” to practice before the team’s Monday night home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore missed all of the padded practices in training camp and has remained sidelined with a broken finger. Madubuike hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Aug. 30 in the team’s scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium.
“I’d say that they have a chance to practice this week, at some point, to some degree,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see how much they’re able to do. Chris Moore, if he’s able to do enough, he could play special teams. He could jump right in there. Justin, he’s a rookie, so we’d have enough to feel comfortable with him out there Monday night. From a health standpoint, this is the week that both those guys had a shot.”
Injury bug
Many of the NFL’s biggest names suffered severe injuries in Week 2, including San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, after the league conducted a truncated training camp that featured a ramp-up period for conditioning but no preseason games. Harbaugh said that he could not pinpoint the cause of the rash of injuries.
“You just don’t know for sure,” Harbaugh said. “I do think it’s true that the best way to get in football shape is to play football. All the other stuff is helpful, ramping up and those kind of things and conditioning is important. But the offseason program, the [organized team activities], the training camp, even the [preseason] games are valuable. It helps guys move in ways that they learn to protect themselves and just get ready to play football.”