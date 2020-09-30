Ravens coach John Harbaugh reacts to Steelers-Titans postponement after positive coronavirus tests

“We’re doing our best. … A breakout can happen at any time, it can happen at any moment. So be as vigilant as we can, do the best we can, respect one another as much as we can. … And then respond when something does happen, which I’m sure the NFL and the Titans will do. Just know that, hey, the next team could be us, so let’s do the best we can to hope it doesn’t happen. And if it does happen, we’ll try to work through it as best as we can.”