Ravens' John Harbaugh expects left tackle Ronnie Stanley to practice Wednesday after ankle injury | NOTES

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects left tackle Ronnie Stanley to practice Wednesday after Stanley exited the team’s season-opening 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday because of a left ankle injury and did not return.
“I do not have an update on Ronnie Stanley yet. I haven’t been told anything serious,” Harbaugh said Monday on a video conference call. “So they’re just working on him down in the training camp. I’d say [by] Wednesday we’ll have a pretty good idea but again, I expect him to be out there practicing Wednesday. That’s my expectation at this point.”
Stanley left the game in the third quarter after his leg was caught in a scrum while quarterback Lamar Jackson was being sacked. He remained on the sideline and often walked without a noticeable limp. Veteran D.J. Fluker filled in for Stanley for the remainder of the blowout victory.
Aside from Stanley’s injury, the Ravens finished the first game of the season without any major health concerns. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed a few plays because of a shoulder injury but shortly returned. Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was a late addition to the injury report because of back spams, was active and played 24 snaps.
Skura’s recovery impresses Harbaugh
Harbaugh acknowledged that he did not think center Matt Skura was going to be able to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury in time to start in the opener. Skura played 49 of the offense’s 59 snaps and was subbed out late in the victory.
“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment and I’d say no, I didn’t think there was any chance he’d be able to go Week 1, in all honestly,” Harbaugh said. "I thought he’d be [on the physically-unable-to-perform list], come back after six weeks at the earliest type of situation. And that would have been excellent.
“For him to be back playing in the opener is a tribute to him and to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery and just the whole thing, his wife for putting up with him, all these things that go into this. And he played a good, solid game. He’s only going to get better from here. He’s on limited practice. I don’t think physically he’s 100% either, but he played still a winning football game.”
Harbaugh stands by keeping Jackson in late
Harbaugh took exception to the idea that he might have kept Jackson in the blowout too long. Up 38-6 with 10:06 left in the game, Jackson remained in the game.
On three straight plays, Jackson threw the ball and was sacked once in the series before the team punted. Backup Robert Griffin III then came in on the next possession with 4:05 remaining.
“10 minutes left, no, I don’t think so,” Harbaugh said when asked about his rationale for keeping Jackson in the game. “It’s the National Football League. You look around the league, you see that not too many people are taking their quarterbacks out with 10 minutes left in the National Football League, and that’s historically true. ... All the people that want to say that should be done, I’d have to disagree with that.”