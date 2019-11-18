Ravens coach John Harbaugh, answering a question about the state of his defense’s pass rush, disagreed with the notion that it’s been the weak spot of an otherwise ascending unit.
The defense entered Sunday with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL but recorded a season-high seven sacks in Sunday’s 41-7 win over the Houston Texans, including five in the first half.
“Nothing’s different, we just got there,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “I thought the coverage did a great job for us. We had been getting quarterback hits up until that point. A couple of guys had slipped out at times in scrambles and we were chasing down other times. I think the pass rush has been good all year.“
After Sunday’s win, Harbaugh and players gave credit to the defense’s unique rush tendencies, which placed emphasis on keeping Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the pocket. Watson recorded his third-lowest passing total of the season and worst passer rating.
The Ravens have blitzed on a league-high 44.8% of dropbacks, although pressure hasn’t always been consistent. Sunday was the culmination of persistence among pass rushers and a healthy secondary biding time with its coverage.
“It’s not like I’ve been rushing bad,” said outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who recorded two sacks and a forced fumble. “I just feel like some of the quarterbacks we’ve been facing got the ball out of their hands quicker, and I just stayed in pursuit today like I’ve been doing the whole year. And we all know, we all know, man, you can go on a drought, and then you can catch fire in an instant.”