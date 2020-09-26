Ravens’ John Harbaugh expects WR Moore, DT Madubuike to be available against Chiefs on Monday night

Aside from slot cornerback Tavon Young’s season-ending knee injury, the Ravens will be at their healthiest entering Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore.
“All the guys, except for Tavon, will be available to play,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday on a video conference call. “So we’ll just have to kind of work that out in terms of what we feel like serves us best in terms of players that are active, like we always do.”
Wide receiver Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike missed the team’s first two games but returned to practice this week. Both players were limited Thursday and Friday. Harbaugh has said that if Moore is healthy enough to play, he could contribute immediately on special teams. Madubuike, a third-round pick, would have to show enough in practice to make his debut on “Monday Night Football,” Harbaugh said.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. has been limited in practice this week with an abdomen injury.
Harbaugh also said the team would place Young, who tore his ACL Sunday against the Houston Texans, on the injured reserve “at some point soon,” which would open a spot on the 53-man roster. The team will also have the option of elevating up to two practice squad players to the active roster for Monday night.
The final injury report of the week will be released later Saturday.
