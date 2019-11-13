Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he didn’t know if the team would have a representative on Saturday at free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s private workout in front of NFL teams.
Kaepernick, who has not played since the 2016 season, will conduct a workout in Atlanta for interested teams. The 32-year-old last played for the San Francisco 49ers.
In February, Kaepernick settled a grievance with the league for an undisclosed amount, along with former 49er teammate Eric Reid. Kaepernick and Reid accused NFL owners of colluding to keep them out of the league after they knelt during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
Kaepernick started his peaceful protest during the 2016 preseason, and it became a polarizing topic across the NFL. President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure for NFL players protesting, saying in 2017 that the league should fire any players who kneel during the national anthem. Days after his comments, about a dozen Ravens players knelt during the anthem before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
The Ravens explored the possibility of signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason with a back injury. The team reached out to former and current players, fans and sponsors about the decision.
The team ultimately decided not to sign Kaepernick, and Flacco returned to practice days before the regular-season opener.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said the team planned on signing Kaepernick but reversed course after a “racial gesture” from radio host and Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab.
Diab posted a tweet comparing Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Biscotti to Samuel L. Jackson’s character as a house slave and Leonardo Decaprio’s role as a racist master in “Django Unchained.” The Ravens did not respond at the time to Lewis’ assertion.