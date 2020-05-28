Ravens coach John Harbaugh shares insights on team’s roster as he awaits return to field

He said first-round pick Patrick Queen will likely operate at the heart of the defense, picking up a legacy forged by Pro Bowl middle linebackers Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley. “We’ll play him probably at MIKE, for the most part, right there in the middle,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll let him use his speed and his instinct to run around and make plays in all three phases, to be a three-down guy both in our base package and our sub package.”