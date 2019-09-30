One day after Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were involved in a heated exchange during a play that drew multiple unnecessary roughness penalties, coach John Harbaugh declined to say whether an ejection was warranted.
Harbaugh said Monday that his focus is on his team’s reaction to such altercations.
“I’m not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul, but I’m sure they’ll [the NFL] tell us what they thought they saw," Harbaugh said. “Based on the close-up that we have of the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him on the ground after about three or four things happened. And I don’t want to alleviate him from any responsibility, because we can’t get flags in that situation.”
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Monday that he planned to reach out to the league about the situation.
“I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat,” Kitchens said Monday. “I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it. And I want everybody held to the same standard.”
After Sunday’s 40-25 loss to Browns, Harbaugh was asked about the altercation, in which Humphrey had his arm around Beckham’s neck after the receiver appeared to attempt to punch Humphrey.
“I didn’t see the TV copy,” Harbaugh said after the game Sunday. "I was told that Beckham took a swing at him. So that’s supposed to be a penalty.”
Referee Shawn Hochuli told a pool reporter after the game nothing on the field rose to the level of disqualification.
“I just don’t want the penalty,” Harbaugh said Monday. "That’s what I think our guys — hey, Marlon already said that. Marlon already understands that. He’s a smart player. And that’s the way I expect all of our guys to play. Let them get the penalties. We’ll take the profit.”