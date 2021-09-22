Former Ravens WRs Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Former Ravens wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. as well as punt returner Devin Hester are among 10 first-year eligible players from the Modern-Era that were nominated Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Boldin played three seasons in Baltimore from 2010 to 2012, recording 2,645 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2012, the three-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 927 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Ravens win Super XLVII. Boldin was the Ravens’ leading receiver in the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, finishing with 104 yards and a touchdown.
Boldin, a second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2003, played for four teams in his 12-year career. Boldin spent seven seasons with the Cardinals, where he was named the 2003 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year. Boldin, who was traded from Arizona to Baltimore in 2010, is 14th all-time in receiving yards with 13,779. Boldin, the 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his community service work off the field, recorded 82 career receiving touchdowns, which ranks 25th all-time.
Smith, who made a name for himself during his 13-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2014. Smith, who is ninth all-time in receiving yards (14,731), totaled 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns during his three years in Baltimore. In 2014, Smith led the team with 1,065 receiving yards.
Hester, known for his kick and punt returning ability, played 12 games for the Ravens in 2016 before getting released. Hester, who had 466 kick return yards and 180 punt return yards during his brief time in Baltimore, ranks 11th all-time in kick return yards and third all-time in punt return yards. His 14 career touchdowns on punt returns are an NFL record.
The full roster of 122 nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special team players. The list of Modern-Era nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis and quarterback Steve McNair are among the players on the list.