Ravens RB Gus Edwards making life difficult for tacklers

Ravens running back Gus Edwards insisted that he can be as chatty as the next teammate. But the undrafted rookie also acknowledged that he is just not that open with reporters peppering him with queries.

“I guess you just have to get to know me,” he said with a smile Sunday. “I’m really not that serious all the time, but that’s a good question.”

If he continues his spurt of success in Saturday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, the undrafted rookie will remain in the spotlight for a while. His 104-yard performance in the team’s 20-12 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his third 100-yard showing in his last five games, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott for the second-highest total over the same span. (The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley is first with four 100-yard games.)

Since becoming the starter in Week 11, Edwards has run for 486 yards and scored two touchdowns. His rushing total over that stretch is the fourth-highest mark, trailing only the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (569 yards), the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (524) and Elliott (518).

“It’s a good thing,” he said Wednesday of his success in a short amount of time. “I’ve got to keep going and keep getting better. Keep making sure that I’m consistent.”

Perhaps even more impressive is that Edwards has not been tackled for a loss in 111 carries this season. But that has made little impression with him.

“I really haven’t been concentrating on that,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to make sure that I hit it. I don’t know how that has happened. I’m really not concentrating on that.”

Right behind Edwards in rushing since Week 11 is rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson with 427 yards, and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Edwards and Jackson are a dangerous duo.

“Gus is running hard right now,” he said Tuesday. “He’s very decisive, hitting the holes, creating yards after the contact. They have a good thing going. They are a good complement for one another because Lamar makes you protect the perimeter and when a defense gets soft in the middle, then Gus attacks you down the line, in the middle. It’s just a good complement to one another and what they’re doing and how they’re using their scheme. I worked with [assistant head coach/tight ends coach] Greg Roman before, and a lot of this stuff I’ve seen before, I’ve used. They’re executing very well.”

