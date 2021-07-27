Report: Ravens RB Gus Edwards out for start of training camp after testing positive for COVID

Ravens running back Gus Edwards will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Tuesday.
According to the report, Edwards will miss the first 10 days of training camp while self-isolating, suggesting Edwards has not been vaccinated for the virus. Last week, the NFL sent out a memo to teams stating the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect if an unvaccinated person tests positive, which requires the player to isolate for 10 days before being permitted to return if asymptomatic.
Ravens veterans are reporting to Owings Mills Tuesday ahead of the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday.
Last month, Edwards, 26, signed a two-year, $10 million extension through the 2023 season. While he’s away from the facility, roster longshots such as Ty’Son Williams and Nate McCrary will get bigger workloads and third-year back Justice Hill will likely back up second-year player J.K. Dobbins.
According to a source, the Ravens’ vaccination rate is in the 90% range and is expected to rise. Head coach John Harbaugh and all the team’s assistant coaches have been vaccinated, as mandated by the NFL.