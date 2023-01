Ravens RB Gus Edwards suffers possible head injury, is questionable to return vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches the ball for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) (Emilee Chinn / AP)

An already depleted Ravens offense might be without another important cog Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Starting running back Gus Edwards was taken to the locker room after carrying the ball for no gain on the final play of the first quarter. The Ravens said Edwards is being evaluated for a possible head injury. CBS, which is broadcasting the game, reported that his return was questionable.

Edwards rushed four times for 16 yards before sustaining the injury.

Edwards, who missed the first six games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2021 preseason and then three more games after injuring his hamstring in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made his fourth start of the season after the team elected to deactivate usual starter J.K. Dobbins before the game. The Ravens likely wanted to preserve Dobbins, who missed the first two games of the season after tearing the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his knee as well as his hamstring in the 2021 preseason finale and then sat out six more games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in October.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards, center, runs against the Bengals during the first quarter of Sunday's game in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / AP)

With Edwards sidelined, Kenyan Drake is handling primary rushing duties.

The Ravens had already made tight end Mark Andrews and quarterback Tyler Huntley (tendonitis in right shoulder, right wrist) inactive before the game.

