Ravens’ Greg Roman has talked with Stanford about coaching vacancy, John Harbaugh says

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has spoken with Stanford about its head coaching vacancy, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

Roman, who worked under then-Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh as the Cardinal’s tight ends coach and offensive tackles coach from 2009 and 2010, had been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job after David Shaw resigned Saturday. Shaw, a former Ravens assistant coach, went 96-54 in his 12 seasons at Stanford but ended each of his final two seasons with a 3-9 record.

“We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it,” John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

The Athletic first reported Wednesday that Stanford had talked with Roman about its vacancy. Shaw’s salary over his final seasons at the Pac-12 Conference school was estimated to be about $9 million annually.

Roman, 50, was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019, when the Ravens led the NFL in passing efficiency and rushing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, and quarterback Lamar Jackson earned unanimous league Most Valuable Player honors.

Roman is considered one of the NFL’s most innovative run-game designers, but the Ravens’ passing game has come under criticism in recent years.

