Ravens’ Greg Roman explains lack of carries for RB Mark Ingram: ‘Things just unfolded the way they did’ | NOTES

“It might be more difficult for me sometimes as it is for them, but guys want to play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday when asked about Ingram’s workload. “And I feel bad about that, because sometimes we get asked about that, and really, sometimes it’s not so much part of the plan; it’s just the way it goes. And it was going well, [Edwards and Dobbins] had kind of a hot hand, and you just kind of decide to stay with it. In our minds a little bit — not that we actually planned this out, but as the game goes on — it’s like, [let’s] stay with that, and if Mark gets more rest, which makes him better later, that might be better for us in the long run, too, and you just kind of get through the game, and you do it that way.