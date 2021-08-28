Ravens reportedly trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins for late-round draft pick

Make that two trades for the Ravens this week.
Hours before their preseason finale against the Washington Football Team on Saturday, the Ravens traded veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network. Baltimore is sending the seventh-round pick it acquired in Thursday’s trade with the New England Patriots and Mancz to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick, according to The Athletic.
Earlier this week, the Ravens traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, a fifth-round pick, to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023.
Mancz, 29, did not appear in a regular-season game with the Ravens after being signed off the Houston Texans’ practice squad last year. An undrafted free agent in 2015, Mancz started 28 games in his first six seasons with the Texans.
The trade of Mancz before Tuesday’s final roster cut to 53 players could lead to former Ravens center Matt Skura’s departure in Miami. Skura, who started 51 games in his five years with Baltimore, has been the backup in training camp behind Michael Deiter, a 2019 third-round pick.
Skura, 28, was one of the NFL’s top-rated centers before he tore the ACL, PCL and MCL in his left knee in November 2019.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins agreed to pay Skura $1.75 million this offseason, but only $200,000 of that deal is guaranteed, which means he could be cut with little cap hit. Mancz will earn $990,000 this season based on the contract Miami will inherit if he passes a physical.
The Ravens offensive line has a different look this season after Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before April’s draft. Veteran Alejandro Villanueva, a former Pittsburgh Steelers starter at left tackle, was signed to play right tackle, while the Ravens drafted Georgia guard Ben Cleveland in the third round. Bradley Bozeman, who started last season at left guard, is moving to center.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed nearly all of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury, is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.
The Ravens have plenty of depth behind their projected starters, with Tyre Phillips, Tystan Colon, Ben Powers and Patrick Mekari all competing for snaps. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James, acquired this offseason from the Denver Broncos, is expected to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury.