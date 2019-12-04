The Ravens have claimed center Hronnis Grasu off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.
In a corresponding move, the team has waived defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Grasu, 28, appeared in three games for the Ravens last season and started one game at guard. He was released last November to create a roster spot for cornerback Maurice Canady, who was activated from injured reserve.
The Titans on Tuesday released Grasu, who has yet to appear in a game this season. A third-round pick in the 2015 draft, Grasu has started 13 games and appeared in 17 games.
Grasu provides more depth at interior offensive line after center Matt Skura’s season-ending knee injury. Center Patrick Mekari made his first NFL start in the team’s 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens also signed guard Parker Ehringer from the practice squad and made him active against the 49ers.