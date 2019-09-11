The Ravens home opener is Sunday. Here’s what you need to know before heading to M&T Bank Stadium.

Lower the stress of parking: Parking for M&T Bank Stadium lots is sold in advance and is by permit only. If you don’t have one, there are several options. There are over 30,000 spaces in area parking garages and surface lots nearby, and many of them are marked with a Ravens logo. Another option is Parking Panda. The stadium has a deal with the company to allow fans to purchase advance parking. The Ravens also have an option called “Ravens Ride,” which is a bus system that departs from Carney, Jessup, South West and White Marsh Park and Rides, Manchester, Westminster and Owings Mills. For those who want to get some exercise, there is a designated bicycle parking area. There are also multiple public transportation options. Click here to find out what works best for you.